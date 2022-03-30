ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order’ star Danielle Moné Truitt won’t ride the NYC subways

By Tashara Jones
 3 days ago
"Law & Order" star Danielle Moné Truitt is no longer a fan of the NYC transit system. Getty Images

Subway…no way.

Actress Danielle Moné Truitt has moved to New York for her new job as Sergeant Ayanna Bell on “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” but she won’t be riding the public transit system.

“I think my resting bitch face and the fact that I walk so fast deters people from even thinking that they can mug me or mess with me or half way even talk to me.

“That keeps me safe in New York and I don’t take the subway,” she tells Page Six.

She adds, “I actually liked taking the subway years ago but I don’t take the subway now. I try to choose things that will keep me out of harm’s way as much as possible.”

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have announced a plan to address safety concerns on New York City’s subways after a series of violent incidents took place in stations and on trains.

California native Danielle, 41, continued, “Years ago when I would come to New York to visit to see my friends. I would take the subway at 3 a.m.

“It was kind of cool especially being from California because we don’t have that option out there. Just to walk around and hop on a train and go wherever you want to go.

“So I loved it but now because of COVID and all the stuff that’s going on, I’m just taking Ubers. Your head has to be in a swivel while riding the train.”

Truitt moved to New York for her new job as Sergeant Ayanna Bell on “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Truitt is playing the first black female lesbian lead in the history of the Law & Order franchise. The 41-year-old laughs at the fact that she is consistently playing cops as she did in John Singleton’s BET show “Rebel.”

She adds her “resting bitch face” is a good survival tool, “California and New York is definitely a different vibe. I grew up in South Sacramento in the hood, so I was getting my butt grabbed as a little girl on the playground up until I was a 20-something-years-old.

“I learned early when I was a kid I would chase them and hit them back and stuff. But once I became an adult…it was like, ‘Okay I can’t fight a grown man.’”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

