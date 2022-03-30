ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Crime rising in Rockford, but domestic violence is falling

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Annual crime statistics are in for the “Forest City,” and while most types of crime are up, one has decreased.

Rockford Police said that auto thefts have gone up 94% while shots fired have gone up 48% since last year. Robbery, property crimes, aggravated assaults and violent crimes have all increased.

However, violent crime that is domestic related has gone down by about 6%.

If you are a witness or a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for available resources.

