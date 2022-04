MINNEAPOLIS — A large-scale study, co-authored by researchers at the University of Minnesota, Princeton and others around the world, found early treatment with ivermectin did not reduce the risk of hospitalization for patients with COVID-19. The study, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, is the largest yet to examine the effects of the drug used to treat parasitic worms in humans and livestock. Ivermectin became a popularized alternative treatment for COVID-19 in parts of the United States last year, despite warnings against its use by the World Health Organization and other medical professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO