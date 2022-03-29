ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

State Report Says Hospitals Overcharging Private Insurers

By Nick Budnick
thelundreport.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical bills statement costs Shutterstock WEB.jpg. Capping hospital pricing at twice the rate of Medicare reimbursements would save almost $200 million a year in Oregon, state officials say. But Oregon hospitals say the new state report that draws this conclusion is slanted and unfair. The report issued by the...

www.thelundreport.org

