State Report Says Hospitals Overcharging Private Insurers
By Nick Budnick
thelundreport.org
1 day ago
Medical bills statement costs Shutterstock WEB.jpg. Capping hospital pricing at twice the rate of Medicare reimbursements would save almost $200 million a year in Oregon, state officials say. But Oregon hospitals say the new state report that draws this conclusion is slanted and unfair. The report issued by the...
Most of the nation will rejoice when the Biden administration lifts the public health emergency that has been in force since March 2020. But when that moment comes — probably this summer, absent another surge — it could put many millions of adults and children currently on Medicaid at risk of losing health care coverage.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the COVID-19 pandemic hits another year, rural hospitals are feeling the pain more than other facilities. A report from the Chartis Center for Rural Health shows more than 450 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The report shows rural communities tend to be older,...
Oregon will no longer require people to be residents of the state to use its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication, after a lawsuit challenged the requirement as unconstitutional.In a settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement and to ask the Legislature to remove it from the law.Advocates said they would use the settlement to press the eight other states and Washington, D.C., with medically assisted suicide laws to drop their residency requirements as well.“This requirement was both...
A health trust failed to "ensure the delivery of safe and effective care" at a hospital for adults with a learning disability, the regulator has found. It follows an unannounced inspection by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) to Lakeview Hospital in Londonderry in February. Lakeview is a ten-bed...
A BIG new stimulus check could be on the way in just a matter of months. Maine's governor has proposed $850 stimulus checks for residents. If approved, the checks could go out as soon as June. Governor Janet Mills’ proposal is to give back part of the state's budget surplus...
Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LILBURN, Ga. — Matthew Southern, 35, who has intellectual and developmental disabilities, is able to stay out of an institution because health aides paid through a Medicaid program assist him and his roommate with ordinary tasks. But amid a worker shortage worsened by the pandemic, Southern’s father, Dan, has...
There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday called for mothers receiving public assistance to help other mothers by staffing the child care centers attending to their children. And he said so — for the second time since 2016 — despite Wisconsin law prohibiting state subsidy payments from going to a certified child care provider where an employee's child receives care.
Democratic Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia introduced the California legislature Bill 2847 which would create a pilot program to offer money weekly for 20 weeks to unemployed people who are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits because they are undocumented. The program would offer $300 a week for 20 weeks to the...
Veterans Affairs’ caregiver support programs need a significant overhaul to correct deep-seated flaws within current operations, veterans advocates told lawmakers Wednesday. A day after department leaders promised to halt all program dismissals amid criticism of new eligibility rules, a coalition of caregiver groups testified before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee that they are optimistic that real changes are on the way, but emphasized it will require more than just new rules and regulations.
WASHINGTON — The federal Department of Veterans Affairs wants to close three hospitals in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio along with dozens of other facilitie as part of a system overhaul that also would include opening new facilities to expand care for veterans. The proposal is roiling members of...
Three hours spent on hold. That's how long Courtney Gramm waited one day, all so that she might get her license from the state of California to work as a nurse. That morning was just a snapshot from a long ordeal. "Panicked, anxious, frustrated, mad even," Gramm describes how she felt as she called over and over. "I just couldn't get any information out of them."
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
The federal government is no longer covering the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment for people who don’t have health insurance. That’s because federal COVID funding is running out. The White House has asked Congress for another $22.5 billion for testing, vaccines and treatments, but so far, no response.
Only about 0.2 percent of medical insurance denials are appealed by consumers, according to a March 28 Medscape Medical News article. The low percentage of appeals comes despite the fact that about 50 percent of appeals are successful, according to the article. Rules put into effect in 2010 by the...
With nearly three-quarters of all U.S. states now allowing for legalized medical marijuana and more than a third having given the green light to adult-use cannabis, the plant is quickly becoming mainstream and destigmatized. Still, issues such as discrimination in the workplace against those who consume marijuana still exist, with...
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to weaken or topple its nearly 50-year-old abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, giving states wide latitude to restrict the procedure. But most legislatures will be adjourned by then, and anti-abortion lawmakers aren’t waiting to address what they expect will be one...
As many as 16 million low-income Americans, including millions of children, are destined to fall off Medicaid when the nation’s public health emergency ends, as states face a herculean mission to sort out who no longer belongs on rolls that have swollen to record levels during the pandemic. The...
