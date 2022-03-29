ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Williams Had This To Say About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock During The Oscars

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
101.5 The BUZZ
 1 day ago

Source: Rebecca Naden – PA Images / Getty


Y es, we are still talking about the slap seen around the world , and now Richard Williams, the man Will Smith won his first Oscar award playing, has chimed in.

The polarizing patriarch of the Williams family broke his silence on the now-infamous moment that saw Will Smith walk up on stage and smack Chris Rock on live television for a joke he felt was disrespectful to his wife, Jada Pinkett. Once the dust settled, the vibe was still off, but what made the night even more interesting was Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his brilliant portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard .

Williams spoke with NBC News via his son Chavoita Lesane saying, “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” adding, “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

The slap left many Oscars viewers stunned and confused, wondering if what they witnessed was indeed real or part of the script. The now-legendary smack was confirmed when viewers in Australia shared clipped footage during the North American telecast showing Smith yelling at Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

Following intense back and forth on social media with tons of hot takes and opinions, Will Smith has stated on Instagram and apologized to Chris Rock.

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

We just hope we can now finally move on from this moment.

Photo: Rebecca Naden – PA Images / Getty

#Academy Awards#Pa Images#Nbc News#North American#Wilsonscap
101.5 The BUZZ

