ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Family demands answers as police shooting death of Baltimore teenager sparks outrage

By Deena Zaru, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prAMF_0etfx9yu00
Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

BALTIMORE — The family of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester, who was fatally shot by Baltimore police on Feb. 19, is calling for accountability and answers in a case that has sparked outrage.

Rochester was shot and killed while being pursued in his car over an outstanding bench warrant after failing to appear in court for a carjacking charge, police said.

Protesters spoke out during a "Justice for Donnell Rochester" rally Friday, where they were joined by family and friends of the teenager. They marched to City Hall and urged Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to take action.

"My son didn't deserve it at all. Like, not at all," Rochester's mother, Danielle Brown, said at the rally, according to Baltimore ABC affiliate WMAR. "He wasn't a bad person and to not have him here no more with me, it's like a nightmare. They killed him for nothing."

Rochester's family and friends gathered at Baltimore police headquarters on March 8, where they called for criminal charges against the officers, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Public outcry over Rochester's death comes amid an investigation into the incident by the Baltimore Police Department and the investigation division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office. The investigation was announced by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on the evening of the incident.

Body camera videos from the four officers involved in the incident released by the Baltimore Police Department on Feb. 25 show that two of the officers fired at Rochester's vehicle.

Videos show police calling for Rochester to exit the car and he drove away as they continued to run after him on foot.

Body camera video from officer Connor Murray shows police running up to Rochester's Honda Accord from various directions, while Murray runs toward the car as it drives in his direction.

"Stop it, stop the car," Murray can be heard saying in the video before firing several shots at the vehicle.

Murray then drops to the ground and can be heard shouting, "Shots fired, shots fired."

Those shots can be heard in body camera video from officer Robert Mauri, who was running toward the scene and fired at the vehicle seconds later.

Two other body camera videos show officers Antoine Galloway and Joshua Lutz responding to the scene.

After the two officers fired shots, Rochester stops the car after driving a short distance up the street and gets out, immediately dropping to the ground on his knees with his hands up as officers push him to the ground and handcuff him.

As blood starts to pool around him, officers note that Rochester was injured and call for medics, who arrived at the scene shortly after.

Fatal police shootings remain at past years' levels amid calls for reform

"Where are you hit at?" one officer repeatedly asks as officers take off Rochester's shirt, attempting to find his wound.

Rochester, who tries to respond, appears to have trouble speaking.

"Are you OK?" an officer asks moments later.

"No," Rochester appears to respond.

Police said that medics who arrived at the scene transported Rochester to an area hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson for the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office told ABC News on Tuesday the results of Rochester's autopsy, including ballistic evidence, will be included in the investigation's final report to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

Harrison initially said on the evening of the incident that Murray "fired his weapon prior to being struck" by Rochester's car. It is unclear if Murray claimed that he was struck.

"Our officer that was struck by the vehicle is in good condition, doesn't have any real injuries," he said.

But during a press conference Feb. 25 in which the body camera footage was released, Deputy Police Commissioner Brian Nadeau told reporters that from the video, police "cannot tell" if Murray was struck by Rochester's car.

"Donnell then starts to drive towards officer Murray, who discharges his weapon and officer Murray falls to the ground. At this time, on video, we cannot tell whether or not officer Murray was struck by the vehicle. That is certainly under investigation," Nadeau, who heads the department's Public Integrity Bureau, said.

Asked if the investigation has determined whether Murray was struck with Rochester's car, the spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office of Independent Investigations told ABC News Tuesday that "events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation."

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told ABC News Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing and all four officers involved in the incident have been "assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation."

ABC News has reached out to attorneys for Rochester's family but a request for comment was not immediately returned.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 4

Garry Sorrells
1d ago

The answer is simple. There was a Warrant for a failure to appear in Juvenile Court for Carjacking. Why Juvenile Court is a very good question. When he was stopped he tried to escape by driving at a Police Officer. He was shot. The Police Officer survived and Donnell didn't. Consequences for actions that Donnell was never taught.

Reply
7
*birdie*
1d ago

he tried to hit the cop with his car. WTF did they think they were gonna do in a situation like that ... I'm not saying he deserved being killed but obviously you can not try to run from the police and try to hit them with a car.... common sense people.

Reply
5
If you enjoy reading articles from
WGAU
WGAU

18K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow WGAU and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Voice

Victim Of Baltimore Homicide 'Didn't Deserve To Die'

Baltimore Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide that happened on the west side of the city as a beloved 50-year-old woman. Monique Billinger was found with gunshot wounds to her chest on the 1300 block of Mount Street around 9 p.m., city police said. She was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Murray
Person
Danielle Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Carjacking#Justice#Baltimore Abc#Wmar#The Baltimore Sun#General S Office
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Convict's Guilty Plea Gets Him Life Behind Bars

One of two man arrested in an East Baltimore homicide has been convicted of murder and sentence to life in prison, authorities said. Keith Gladden, 35, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Dontrell Toliver in the McElderry Park neighborhood back in 2020 on Wednesday, March 16, the office said, according to a release from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DOUBLE MURDER: Landover Gunman Charged In Pair Of Killings

A Landover man has been charged with gunning down a second individual, which he knew, earlier this year, authorities said. Marcus Mitchell, 31, of Landover was already charged with the first and second-degree murder of 29-year-old Remi Howell, Prince George's Police said. Howell was found shot to death in a...
LANDOVER, MD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy