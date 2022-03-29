ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused stalker of Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees to stay away

By Associated Press
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook with pleas for sex and other crude suggestions before showing up...

kesq.com

Benzinga

Tim Cook Reacts To Indian Dentist Saying Apple Watch Saved His Life

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has responded to a dentist from India who said his life had been saved by the iPhone maker's watch. What Happened: Nitesh Chopra, a dentist from Haryana in India, felt discomfort in his chest that prompted him to use the ECG function on his Apple Watch Series 6. The results led Chopra and his wife to consult with a doctor, according to a report from India’s Hindustan Times newspaper.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

My iPhone battery kept draining. Apple accidentally gave me a clue

Gadgets are like people. They get old. They slow down. Gadgets do it faster, so there's a certain expectation that, after 18 months, your phone simply isn't the same. I thought my iPhone 12 , however, was a reasonably sturdy thing. Until, that is, it began to lose energy like a backup point guard who's been traded 13 times.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
AL.com

Apple may charge subscription plan for iPhone and iPad

Apple is planning a subscription service for its hardware devices such as the iPhone and iPad, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Under the proposed plan, the company wants to make owning an iPhone or iPad like subscribing to apps or the iCloud for a monthly fee. The subscription...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple agrees to pay $14.8M to settle iCloud storage lawsuit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has agreed to pay out $14.8 million to U.S. residents to settle a class action lawsuit focused on the storage of useriCloud data on non-Apple servers.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple rumored to be cutting iPhone SE orders following weak demand

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's latestiPhone SE is selling less than expected, and other sources say orders are being scaled back as a result.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

iPhone reveals TWO Apple features that stop you being spied on

APPLE is stepping up to the plate on behalf of the consumer. The world's first trillion dollar company is taking measures to stop advertisers and spies from collecting your data. The iPhone's latest software, iOS 15, introduced the scan text tool, improved the capabilities of Find My iPhone and loaded...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Lapsus$ gang claims new hack with data from Apple Health partner

After a short “vacation,” the Lapsus$ hacking gang is back. In a post shared through the group’s Telegram channel on Wednesday, Lapsus$ claimed to have stolen 70GB of data from Globant — an international software development firm headquartered in Luxembourg, which boasts some of the world’s largest companies as clients.
TECHNOLOGY
EWN

Metamask Enables iPhone Users To Buy Crypto Via Apple Pay

MetaMask has simplified the crypto trading experience for Apple users by integrating Apple Pay on its platform. Apple users will now be able to make direct crypto purchases via Apple pay through Wyre and Transak payment gateways. ConsenSys owned crypto wallet MetaMask is diversifying its service portfolio and has recently...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple Begins Allowing Some Apps Signups to Link Outside App Store

Apple on Wednesday told developers they can now apply to allow "external link account entitlement," a new designation that allows some apps to include signup links that point outside the App Store. The move, which was announced last year as part of a settlement with Japan's Fair Trade Commission, will allow "reader" apps like streaming services more leeway in how they sign up customers.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Apple KILLS Hopes for iPhone Touch ID?! & more! (video)

Apple and partners finally decline repairing iPhones reported missing or stolen. The official news today begin with Apple and their repair service practices. On an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, the company is addressing that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be required to watch out for notifications and see if a device has been reported as missing or stolen. If the device comes back flagged as stolen or missing, the technician will decline to service this device. Especially if the client can't disable Find My iPhone or doesn't know the password, which means the device is probably locked via iCloud already. Cupertino will then use the GSMA Device Registry database to flag devices as missing or stolen for operators and third-party services.. The way this database works is, once the device gets flagged, it can be blocked by network operators and other manufacturers to prevent access. This new policy obviously aims to help prevent repairing stolen goods but I can’t understand what took Apple so long considering how long Find My has been a thing. But it's good to see regardless.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Apple is doling out $200,000 'retention grants' to keep people from leaving

It’s payday for a lucky group of Apple engineers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Apple is paying what some are calling six-figure “special retention grants” intended to keep a small number of hardware and software engineers from leaving the company. The bonuses, anonymous sources told Bloomberg, are...
BUSINESS

