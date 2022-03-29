Accused stalker of Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees to stay away

Apple and partners finally decline repairing iPhones reported missing or stolen. The official news today begin with Apple and their repair service practices. On an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, the company is addressing that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be required to watch out for notifications and see if a device has been reported as missing or stolen. If the device comes back flagged as stolen or missing, the technician will decline to service this device. Especially if the client can't disable Find My iPhone or doesn't know the password, which means the device is probably locked via iCloud already. Cupertino will then use the GSMA Device Registry database to flag devices as missing or stolen for operators and third-party services.. The way this database works is, once the device gets flagged, it can be blocked by network operators and other manufacturers to prevent access. This new policy obviously aims to help prevent repairing stolen goods but I can’t understand what took Apple so long considering how long Find My has been a thing. But it's good to see regardless.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO