Lana Condor is on a style roll. Booked and busy promoting her new film, "Moonshot," the actor has been making her rounds at award shows, red carpets, and late-night TV, creating many fabulous style moments along the way. Her latest was at a "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" appearance Monday evening. Chatting about fiancé Anthony De La Torre, her special engagement ring, and the upcoming movie, the newly engaged star wore a fun off-the-shoulder dress with an A-line skirt. While a more modest silhouette, the piece was made out of navy-blue latex, a take on the recently popular "Matrix" trend.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 18 HOURS AGO