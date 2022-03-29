ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

2022 Valero Texas Open Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BeZd_0etfobju00
Photo by Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play provided a nice change of pace, but it’s time to get back to stroke play. The PGA Tour is in San Antonio, Texas, for the Valero Texas Open this week. Defending champion Jordan Spieth is in the field but is once again trying to find his game.

Joining the Texan is Rory McIlroy, who is making his first start at TPC San Antonio since 2013 —he finished runner-up that year. McIlroy’s appearance is part of some changes he’s made to his Masters preparation this season, as he skipped last week’s event in Austin.

TPC San Antonio will play as a par 72, measuring in at 7,438 yards.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open. All times Eastern.

Valero: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players

8:30 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Seung-Yul Noh

8:41 a.m.

Scott Stallings, Harry Higgs, Takumi Kanaya

8:52 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Russell Knox, Wyndham Clark

9:03 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, William McGirt

9:14 a.m.

J.T. Poston, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

9:25 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Tyler Duncan, Graeme McDowell

9:36 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie, Henrik Stenson

9:47 a.m.

Martin Laird, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd

9:58 a.m.

John Huh, Doug Ghim, Shawn Stefani

10:09 a.m.

Lee Westwood, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft

10:20 a.m.

Joseph Bramlett, David Skinns, Min Woo Lee

10:31 a.m.

Max McGreevy, Paul Barjon, Ben Kern

1:25 p.m.

Kevin Chappell, Trey Mullinax, Vince Whaley

1:36 p.m.

Ian Poulter, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

1:47 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Adam Schenk

1:58 p.m.

Chad Ramey, Hudson Swafford, Hideki Matsuyama

2:09 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman

2:20 p.m.

Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Brandt Snedeker

2:31 p.m.

Cameron Champ, K.H. Lee, Branden Grace

2:42 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder

2:53 p.m.

Austin Cook, Pat Perez, Patrick Rodgers

3:04 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, Justin Lower, Richard Bland

3:15 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Guido Migliozzi

3:26 p.m.

Greyson Sigg, Dylan Wu, Logan McAllister

10th tee

Tee time Players

8:30 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy

8:41 a.m.

Kramer Hickok, Matthew NeSmith, Hayden Buckley

8:52 a.m.

Anirban Lahiri, Doc Redman, Roger Sloan

9:03 a.m.

Luke List, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland

9:14 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Jason Day

9:25 a.m.

Ryan Brehm, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler

9:36 a.m.

Matt Jones, Martin Trainer, Adam Long

9:47 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Wallace

9:58 a.m.

Brendan Steele, James Hahn, Peter Uihlein

10:09 a.m.

Adam Svensson, Seth Reeves, Austin Smotherman

10:20 a.m.

Matthias Schwab, Ben Kohles, Robert MacIntyre

10:31 a.m.

David Lipsky, Nick Hardy, Rasmus Hojgaard

1:25 p.m.

Danny Lee, Ben Martin, Denny McCarthy

1:36 p.m.

Bill Hass, Henrick Norlander, Lee Hodges

1:47 p.m.

Kevin Streelman, Mito Pereira, Aaron Rai

1:58 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Jim Herman, Sung Kang

2:09 p.m.

Kevin Tway, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson

2:20 p.m.

Ricky Werenski, Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley

2:31 p.m.

Andrew Landry, Charles Howell III, Luke Donald

2:42 p.m.

Brice Garnett, Jonas Blixt, Hank Lebioda

2:53 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Aaron Baddeley, Camilo Villegas

3:04 p.m.

Curtis Thompson, Andrew Novak, Samuel Saunders

3:15 p.m.

Davis Riley, Michael Gligic, Jake Kevorkian

3:26 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Dawie van der Walt, Ludvig Aberg

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 31

TV

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 1

TV

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3:30 p.m.

NBC:

3:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

TV

Golf Channel: 1-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks by same PGA insider who nailed Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Valero Texas Open fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Expert says back Jordan Spieth at TPC San Antonio

Rory McIlroy, reigning champion Jordan Spieth and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the headliners for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio. It's the final tuneup for the PGA Tour's first major next week at Augusta National, and McIlroy is playing in San Antonio for the first time since his only appearance in the Texas Open in 2013. He is looking to win his fifth major championship and complete the Career Grand Slam next week in Augusta. Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2022 Valero Texas Open golf odds. Spieth is the 14-1 second choice, and Corey Conners (18-1) is the only other golfer who comes in under 20-1. Matsuyama and Abraham Ancer both are listed at 20-1, and Bryson DeChambeau is back at 28-1.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Golf Channel

Valero Texas Open odds: Jordan Spieth not the favorite to defend title

Jordan Spieth might be the defending champion of the Valero Texas Open, but he's not the favorite to win this week in San Antonio, Texas. That distinction belongs to Rory McIlroy. McIlroy is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +800, with Spieth a distant second at +1400. Other notables include Hideki...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
WJTV 12

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

2022 Valero Texas Open one and done picks, fantasy golf sleepers, predictions, PGA betting advice by DFS pro

The PGA Tour heads to San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open 2022. The event will be played at TPC San Antonio, and will offer several players one final tuneup before the next week's Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. If he hasn't already qualified, the winner of this week's Texas Open will earn a place in the 2022 Masters field. Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at 15-2, while defending champion Jordan Spieth is listed at 14-1 in the latest Valero Texas Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Other Texas Open top contenders include Corey Conners (18-1), Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Abraham Ancer (22-1), and Bryson DeChambeau (25-1). The tournament purse is $7.9 million, with the winner taking home $1.386 million, making it critical that you nail your One and Done picks this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Brian Tee
GolfWRX

2022 Valero Texas Open: Outright Betting Picks

As players and fans gear up for The Masters, the Tour stays in Texas following the Dell Technologies Match Play for the Valero Texas Open. TPC San Antonio is a 7,494 yards par 72 and features Bermudagrass greens. The main defense of the course is weather. If the wind picks up it can play pretty tough, otherwise expect the winner to be in the -20 range.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy