Sussex County, NJ

Sparta Woman’s Club invites scholarship applicants

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 65 years, the Sparta Woman’s Club has been offering scholarships to high school senior girls who live in Sparta. A scholarship is also available to a Sussex County woman who is...

Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
Huron Daily Tribune

Owendale-Gagetown School names students of the month for March

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
The 74

Working Together to Improve Outcomes for Students with Disabilities

A local foundation called the Camden Education Fund (CEF) is forging a community of district, charter and other innovative public schools, with a particular focus on educating students with the greatest needs. This holistic, city-based approach prioritizes what’s best for families and puts philanthropic resources to work to ensure that the needs of all students, […]
KHQ Right Now

The Woman's Club of Spokane seeks support

"Help us get back on our feet! We have a great board of directors that has been working in all areas to ensure that the club has another 100 years to preserve and promote women's issues, history, volunteerism, and community enrichment!"
KOLO TV Reno

Seeking Guinn Millennium Memorial Scholarship applicants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most would agree, teaching at the high school level takes a special person. For UNR Student Noah Walls it was second nature to him. While he’s getting his master’s degree now, two years ago he was in his senior year working towards a bachelor’s degree in education.
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Grant Instructor Teaches Boxing, But Students Use No Gloves, Trunks, or Mouthpieces

Woodworking instructor Carter Sio (l) guides a student in the process of using a brace.Image via George School. Carter Sio, an instructor at George School in Newtown, teaches boxing. He’s not part of the athletics department. He is an artisan woodworking teacher. And his “boxing” instructions result in student productions of beautifully hand-crafted, decorative wooden containers.
Las Cruces Sun-News

Cornhole tournament at Hooters supports veterans

Community snapshot: Nation’s Finest teamed up with Hooters-Las Cruces to hold a cornhole tournament Saturday, March 26, with proceeds supporting homeless, disabled and at-risk veterans needing assistance with housing, health care and employment. Zac España and Roman Lopez won the tournament but said they were simply glad to be out enjoying a nice day, playing for a good cause. “We’re just happy you guys brought people together to have some fun today, and we are happy to do what we can for our veterans,” España said. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.
