Meetings — March 29, 2022

100 years ago — 1922The University of Oregon orchestra, the largest traveling organization of its kind in the northwest, will appear in concert in the high school auditorium Wednesday evening. Margaret Phelps, daughter of Judge G. W. Phelps of Pendleton, is one of the violinists who will make the trip. Miss Phelps was formerly violin soloist with the University Women’s Glee Club and has gained considerable repute in University music circles. Under the direction of Rex Underwood the orchestra has played in all parts of the state and has received favorable comment. The repertoire of the orchestra has been built up with a view to the giving of the most interesting of programs. The plan being followed by the director is to have a large number of selections so that the program can be varied from night to night.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO