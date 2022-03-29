Meetings — March 29, 2022

The Abilene Commission gathered for their bi-weekly study session yesterday at 4 p.m. After the session, the commission held a special meeting to establish the Rural Housing Incentive District in the Golden Belt Heights. The first agenda item in the study session concerned a service line warranty program for water,...
In its monthly meeting on March 8, Ferrum Forward members concentrated on five main issues. The first was the flooding that occurs on Route 40 where the former Ferrum Mercantile parking lot connects to the road. During heavy storms, the roadway often cannot handle the amount of water passing through the existing culvert system.
AUUBURN, NY – The regular monthly meeting of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees will take place virtually on Thursday, March 24, at 8 a.m. The public can attend remotely via conference call by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering the meeting ID 832 5538 4154, or virtually at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83255384154.
BAKER CITY — Baker Heritage Museum in Baker City is holding a community open house Friday, April 1, 3-7 p.m. Visitors can meet the new officers of the Baker Historical Society, and get a sneak peek of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center’s exhibit. The museum is...
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Onalaska residents may have a different voting district or new polling location for next week’s election due to redistricting. Onalaska City Clerk JoAnn Marcon sent out a reminder Wednesday that residents need to confirm their polling locations before heading out to the polls. People can check their polling location and see what’s on their ballot at...
Edlen & Co., the developer collaborating with the city on a proposed workforce housing project at Heritage Square, unveiled a new outline Thursday during a second open house at the Astoria Armory. Stuart Emmons, the project’s architect, said the new concept incorporates some of the public feedback from the first...
UMATILLA COUNTY — With the primary election less than eight weeks away, a pair of local incumbent candidates are making an effort to meet with constituents. State Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, and Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer are teaming up for a pair of informal gatherings. The two invite voters to join them for a cup of coffee and conversation Saturday, April 2, 7-10 a.m. at Java Junkies, 270 S. Main St., Stanfield.
HAINES — It all started with an outhouse. In 2019, volunteers with the Haines Stampede Rodeo Association were cleaning up the rodeo grounds and decided the old outhouse, which once stood near the railroad depot, needed to go. “We didn’t want to destroy it,” said Bill Taylor, who helps...
Attention Oregon citizens it’s time to get involved with Oregon’s Gubernatorial election May 17, 2022. The Republican candidates running for Oregon governor are the following declared candidates, and I would encourage you to meet these candidates when they visit your county or town. You can get their information online and send them an email with your questions or concerns.
PENDLETON — There wasn’t much daylight between the eight candidates on stage at a Tuesday, March 24, Umatilla County Republican Party gubernatorial forum at the Pendleton Convention Center. The candidates generally agreed they were going to reverse the policies of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, the state should move...
JOHN DAY — U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins made a 90-minute campaign stop in John Day on Sunday, March 27, visiting with a half-dozen voters over lunch at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck. Perkins, an Albany resident who owns a jewelry design business, is one of seven Republicans...
PENDLETON — Pendleton voters won’t officially finish picking their preferred candidates for city council until May 17, but the races effectively ended on March 8. That day marked the filing deadline for five city council seats up for election in 2022. But a lack of interest meant only one candidate filed for each seat, all but assuring them new terms and negating a need for campaigning.
IRRIGON — The Irrigon Multicultural Arts Center is hosting a fundraising breakfast. The event is Saturday, March 26, 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. The cost is $5 per person. A group of concerned citizens are dedicated to preserving Irrigon’s 1921 school building and...
”Compromise, compromise, compromise. Collaborate, collaborate, collaborate.”. These are the qualities that Brian Clem seeks in legislative candidates this spring — “compromisers who care about ‘The Oregon Way.’”. Clem speaks from experience. He served in the state House for nearly 15 years until last fall, was a...
100 years ago — 1922The University of Oregon orchestra, the largest traveling organization of its kind in the northwest, will appear in concert in the high school auditorium Wednesday evening. Margaret Phelps, daughter of Judge G. W. Phelps of Pendleton, is one of the violinists who will make the trip. Miss Phelps was formerly violin soloist with the University Women’s Glee Club and has gained considerable repute in University music circles. Under the direction of Rex Underwood the orchestra has played in all parts of the state and has received favorable comment. The repertoire of the orchestra has been built up with a view to the giving of the most interesting of programs. The plan being followed by the director is to have a large number of selections so that the program can be varied from night to night.
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:. Pauline Genevieve Nicole Simonnin, 30, and Todd Lewis Noles, 32, both of West Richland. Rene Denise Lundy, 64, and Phillip Paul Weitz, 65, both of Umatilla. Enrique Reyna Pimentel, 28, of Mabton, and Amayrani Acosya Arroyo, 27, of Pasco. Dissolutions. Dissolutions...
