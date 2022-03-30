Key legislative committee advances proposed amendment guaranteeing abortion access
A key legislative committee has advanced a proposed amendment guaranteeing abortion access.
The Government Administration and Elections Committee advanced the amendment guaranteeing access to abortion and birth control.
Critics say the language is too vague and could nullify existing limits on abortions in the third trimester.
Voters would ultimately have the final say. The earliest the question could appear on the ballot is this November.
