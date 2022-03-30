ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Key legislative committee advances proposed amendment guaranteeing abortion access

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A key legislative committee has advanced a proposed amendment guaranteeing abortion access.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee advanced the amendment guaranteeing access to abortion and birth control.

Critics say the language is too vague and could nullify existing limits on abortions in the third trimester.

Voters would ultimately have the final say. The earliest the question could appear on the ballot is this November.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

