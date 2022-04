ALBANY — Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Travis Tritt’s June 23 performance at the Albany Civic Center. The CMA and Grammy Award-winning country artist will bring his “Set in Stone” tour, which will include Tritt’s full band, to the Albany venue. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” “Here’s a Quarter” and “Best of Intentions.” In addition to his beloved hits, the Georgia native also will perform favorites off his new album, “Set In Stone,” his first studio album in more than a decade.

ALBANY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO