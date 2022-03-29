ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge enhances sentence for Pittston man on child corruption charges

By Ed Lewis
 1 day ago

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man could have faced probation for corrupting the morals of two girls but instead a Luzerne County judge enhanced the sentence to include more time in state prison.

Arthur John Webb III, 46, of Panama Street, was arrested by Pittston police in April 2021 on allegations of lewd behavior from two girls. Webb pleaded guilty to the charges Sept. 20, 2021.

One girl claimed Webb forced her to wear diapers and drink from a baby bottle and the other girl reported Webb repeatedly sniffed her hair when he forced her to sit on his lap, according to court records.

The vile behavior by Webb involving the two girls occurred before he was accused by Scranton police of sexually assaulting a then 15-year-old girl between April and June 2018, court records say.

Webb was sentenced in Lackawanna County Court in November 2019 to three-to-eight years in state prison subject to lifetime registration as a sexual offender under the state’s Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act.

His attorney, Benjamin Stanton, argued before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. that Webb’s Lackawanna County conviction should not be used to heighten his sentence in Luzerne County.

Stanton said Webb’s arrest in Pittston is considered his first offense as the allegations happened before the sexual assault in Scranton.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino reluctantly agreed but asked for a sentence higher than what sentencing guidelines dictate, noting the two girls he corrupted continue counseling and therapy. Ferentino added Webb seemed to have escalated his sexual behavior by committing sexual assault.

“It is very hard to heal. Everybody is in therapy,” said the mother of the girls, explaining one daughter is afraid to be near men while shopping or in public.

Sklarosky sided with Ferentino explaining a lesser sentence, “Would diminish the conduct in this case.”

“There is a logistical escalation as far as I’m concerned,” the judge said.

Sklarosky sentenced Webb to one-to-six years in state prison on two counts of corruption of minors.

Sklarosky imposed the sentence to begin once Webb completes his Lackawanna County sentence.

“There are two minor victims in this case and I don’t believe the defendant has shown any (remorse),” Sklarosky said.

