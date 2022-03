DENNISON — Residents in Dennison and Uhrichsville can jump start their spring cleaning by bringing unwanted books, mattresses, and e-waste (smaller appliances and electronics) to a Twin City Recycle Roundup from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 23 at McCluskey Park in Dennison. All donated items should be clean and dry. Following the event, collected items will not go to a landfill. Books will be taken to a paper recycler in Akron. Mattresses will be delivered to a recycler in...

DENNISON, OH ・ 44 MINUTES AGO