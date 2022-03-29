ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Humbled’: Reichenbach claims victory in District 31 state Senate race

By Kaitlyn Luna, Dennis Bright
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – “Humbled.”

That’s how Republican Mike Reichenbach described how it felt to win Tuesday’s special election over Democrat Suzanne la Rochelle to fill the state Senate seat of the late Hugh Leatherman.

As of 9:40 p.m., according to final, unofficial results posted on the website scvotes.org , Reichenbach, a Florence businessman, held a 7,547-881 vote lead over la Rochelle in the race for the District 31 seat, which includes 44 precincts in both Darlington and Florence counties. There were 14 write-in votes cast in the election.

“Humbled. I’m feeling humbled and honored that the voters of District 31 decided to have me represent them in the state Senate and grateful for the opportunity and all the supporters,” Reichenbach told News13’s Maria DeBone Tuesday evening. “It’s been a long road and the support has been incredible. The encouragement, the support, the prayers, and the vote.

“It feels like an awesome responsibility to be able to continue a legacy that is going to work hard for District 31, for Florence and Darlington County, but really the Pee Dee and the state. The first thing I want to tackle is listening. I want to continue to listen to the constituents here but also want to listen to the other senators, to those in the general assembly, to those in the governor’s office. I believe listening about 98 percent of the time is going to be more important now, more than ever.”

Once the results are certified, Reichenbach will be sworn in and begin working on Monday. His office has not announced when he will take the official oath of office.

The voter turnout for the special election was 11.66%, according to scvotes.org.

Leatherman served in the state Senate for more than 40 years. He was in his 11th term when he died last November and was considered one of the state’s most powerful politicians because of his position on the Senate Finance Committee.

Tune in to News13 @ 11 to hear more of Maria DeBone’s interview with Mike Reichenbach.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

