In response to public outcry, Amarillo Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman held a briefing Friday to speak about changes to the city’s zoning revision project that focused on balancing city needs and resident issues with the proposed plan. Due to the amount of feedback and confusion about the plans expressed at multiple public meetings about zoning revisions, the city of Amarillo went back and modified changes based on input from the community. Those changes will be presented to...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO