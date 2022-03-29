ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Huntington Man Killed in East Jericho Turnpike Crash

By Pam Robinson
 1 day ago
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a driver in Huntington Tuesday morning.

Peter Insaurralde of Huntington was driving west on East Jericho Turnpike when he crashed into a utility pole, two light poles and an unoccupied car that was parked in a lot at 1055 Jericho Turnpike about 4:45 a.m.

Insaurralde, 29, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

