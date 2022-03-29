Kroger receives two director candidates from Carl Icahn

Kroger Co. said Tuesday that activist investor Carl Icahn submitted an intent to nominate two director candidates, Alexis C. Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández, for election to the company’s board at its annual shareholder meeting.

The supermarket company said it heard from Icahn for the first time on March 25. During this conversation, he voiced his concerns regarding animal welfare and the use of gestation crates in pork production. Last month, Icahn launched a proxy fight for two board seats at McDonald’s Corp.

to push the fast-food chain to require its suppliers to change their treatment of pigs.

Kroger

said it is not directly involved in raising or the processing of any animals but that it is committed to helping protect the welfare of animals in its supply chain.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company said the board’s corporate-governance committee would review the proposed nominees and would present its formal recommendations in its preliminary proxy statement.

Kroger said the date for the annual meeting has not been announced.