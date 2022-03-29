ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Institute for Family Business hosts focus groups

By Jaguar Bennett
fresnostatenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Institute for Family Business at the Craig School of Business will host “2022 and Beyond,” a series of four focus group sessions in April for family business owners to discuss the most important issues facing their...

www.fresnostatenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

19 Local Business Professionals Graduate from Broome Leadership Institute

Tonight at the Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell, 19 graduates gathered as they became the newest members of the Broome Leadership Institute. The Broome Leadership Institute is a 6-month program for business professionals that fosters a network of leaders who are committed to understanding and improving the quality of life in our region. Tonight's graduates join over 500 graduates of the program.
ENDWELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Focus Groups#Business People#Family Businesses#Beyond#Geil Consulting#Https Bit Ly Ifbrsvp
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Business school graduates could be bad news for American employees

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Workers lose out on pay if their company’s CEO is replaced by a manager with business-specific education, according to a new report published last week by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
hiphopnc.com

Raleigh Hosting Free Business Workshops

Join us to learn more about the first steps to starting a business in Raleigh! These workshops are open to all (age 15+) and designed to be helpful for people who are new to the United States or the Raleigh area. Registration is encouraged. Click here to register!. Introduction to...
RALEIGH, NC
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
northfortynews

What a New Cannabis Business Should Focus on to Grow

The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate. As more states legalize both medical and recreational cannabis, the market for this plant is expanding. This has led to a variety of new consumption methods, [...] This post What a New Cannabis Business Should Focus on to Grow  previously appeared on North Forty News.
INDUSTRY
L'Observateur

67% of blue collar workers say COVID-19 changed how society views their jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic put the spotlight on blue collar workers-the men and women who produced essential products, continued delivery and distribution of items, maintained vital infrastructure and more. Two thirds (67%) of these blue collar workers believe this historic time period changed how people view blue collar jobs, and 75% of white collar workers agree with this sentiment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Construction companies struggle to hire workers

Low unemployment is making it difficult for some construction companies to fill open jobs. Some have turned to guest workers with H-2B visas, but the shortage of workers persists as thousands of slots for those visas go unfilled every year. Kris Van Cleave reports.
ECONOMY
Axios

Why there’s never been a better time to start a business

There’s never been a better time to start your own company. That helps explain why America just witnessed the biggest business startup boom of our lifetimes, according to the U.S. census. The big picture: 5.4 million people applied for small businesses licenses last year — a 53% jump from...
SMALL BUSINESS
Romesentinel.com

Company to host career fair at Griffiss Institute

ROME — Collins Aerospace, a leading supplier of power transmission systems for helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, seeks to hire a number of hourly and salary positions at its facility in the Griffiss Business and Technology Park. As part of this effort, the company will hold a career fair...
ROME, NY
Fortune

Being kind is an asset and other career advice from an angel investor who’s mentored hundreds of women

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Fran Hauser, public speaker, start-up investor, and author, has mentored hundreds of young women over her career. And she’s got a message for anyone struggling to get ahead: Being kind is an asset, not a liability, and the expectations you have for yourself are the only ones that matter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Langhorne - Levittown Times

National Small Business Week is May 1-7

The U.S. Small Business Association announced that National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7. The virtual summit acknowledges small businesses across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity, and will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy