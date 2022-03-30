Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address Australian parliament

SYDNEY, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy will address Australia's parliament on Thursday evening by video, the parliament was told.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert told parliament on Wednesday morning that Zelenskiy would make an address by video facility at 5:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), parliament records showed.

The Australian government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

It has imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia’s banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

(The story was refiled to correct day of week and GMT in paragraph two)

Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Michael Perry

