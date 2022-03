Best friends since the sixth grade, Marcos San Miguel and Jordan Sloan discovered over the last 18 months just how strong their bond is. The Atlanta residents connected over sports — San Miguel is a star on the basketball court, and Sloan on the football field. In September 2020, Sloan took a hit to the head during a game and was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator. He sustained brain-stem trauma, and ever since the accident, has been working on regaining his mobility and strength.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO