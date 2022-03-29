Invisible in Plain Sight

…because black millennial women who balance the personal and professional need the spotlight, too. In life, our main assignment should be to use our influence to impact. Today’s millennial woman is multidimensional and chooses to define herself by her acts of service in the community, by whom she raises in addition to the lives that are impacted by her influence. She is woman, she is Kris Christian. To be honest, this story is personal for me. Kris gave me my first shot at event production, journalism and so much more when I was a budding professional emerging on the scene in Chicago. We have journeyed from pitch meetings in NYC to curating panels at SoHo House in West Hollywood. I write this piece with pride, adoration, and love to the one who rocked with me from the very beginning, the BOSS the world has grown to love through her coffee brand, Chicago French Press. There are IT Girls and then there is THAT Girl and Kris is THAT GIRL.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO