The 26-year-old woman facing manslaughter charges for the shoving death of beloved Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern is devastated by her arrest, according to her lawyer. Lauren Pazienza surrendered herself to police on Tuesday after a 12-day search for the person responsible for assaulting Ms Gustern, an 87-year-old grandmother, on 10 March.Ms Gustern died five days after being shoved from behind and hitting her head on the pavement as she hailed a taxi near her apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood.Ms Pazienza, an events planner who was set to get married in June, is being held on $500,000 bail...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO