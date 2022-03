The New York Knicks are in the middle of a four-game winning streak after upsetting the Chicago Bulls, 109-104 on Monday. But it seems Julius Randle still isn’t too happy. The All-Star forward, who’s playing through a quad injury, was limited to only five points, missing eight of his nine attempts. He did have 13 rebounds and four assists, as the Knicks improved to 34-42 and remain in contention for a slot in the play-in tournament. After the game, Randle was visibly not thrilled, although the reason was unclear.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO