The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing to take on the Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The 33-2 Gamecocks are looking to cap off their excellent season with a title, led by their best player, junior forward Aliyah Boston. As South Carolina looks to continue their NCAA Tournament run, Boston picked up some hardware of her own. The junior forward earned two honors, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

13 HOURS AGO