Rome, GA

Final suspect in Rome bank fraud case awaiting sentencing.

 1 day ago

A third person charged in a Rome bank fraud conspiracy case from early 2011 is awaiting sentencing while two others who were charged in the case have already begun serving their federal probation terms. Michael Craig Brewster, Edmond Cash and LaDonna Barton were indicted in 2021 on an accusation...

11Alive

Georgia man sentenced to prison for millions in PPP fraud

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced for money laundering and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the Sycamore native has been ordered to massive restitution charges and a multi-year prison sentence. Anthony J. Boncimino has been sentenced to serve 36...
SYCAMORE, GA
WUSA9

Pennsylvania man awaiting sentencing in Capitol riot case dies by suicide

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man set to be sentenced in April for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. Matthew Lawrence Perna, 37, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in November to four counts, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered his plea without accepting an offer from the Department of Justice, and potentially faced years in prison on the felony count.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Pandemic Funds Fraud

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island doctor was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison for fraudulently getting $3.7 million in pandemic relief loans, money that he used for things like buying a yacht, authorities said. Authorities said that between March and July 2020,...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in prison for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Midland Daily News

Congresswoman: US rep charged with lying to feds is 'honest'

A Democratic congresswoman from California testified Wednesday that a Republican colleague from Nebraska who is charged with lying to the FBI over an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian-born billionaire is honest and honorable. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who represents the Silicon Valley area, said she got to know...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

More Than $8 Billion in COVID Aid Fraud Found, Justice Department Says

March 11, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Justice has identified a wide array of fraud and criminal activities tied to more than $8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid, the department announced Thursday. In response, the department has appointed Kevin Chambers, previously associate deputy attorney general, as chief prosecutor for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bank robber flashes gun, hands teller a slip that says '$50,000,' Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a man they said robbed a bank early Saturday morning. Police said the suspect robbed a Chase Bank on U.S. Highway 138 in Stockbridge. The man handed a teller a note saying that he was robbing the bank and lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked in his waistband, police said. He then handed the teller a withdrawal slip with “$50,000″ written on it.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Proud Boys leader indicted in Jan. 6 conspiracy ordered detained until trial

WASHINGTON — A former national chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys organization was ordered detained until trial on Tuesday following his indictment and arrest in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal magistrate judge in Florida ordered Enrique Tarrio detained pretrial following a detention...
LAW
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James secures additional court order against AAUCONNECT for defrauding customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced another court victory against fraudulent post-graduate basketball program AAUCONNECT, which has been ordered to pay an additional $40,000 to seven families that were defrauded by the company. This announcement follows a 2020 court decision that required the program’s owners to issue refunds to former customers and banned them from owning or operating any high school program and post-graduate high school basketball. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that AAUCONNECT had advertised itself as a premier basketball training program and collected tuition money, but failed to provide the training, housing, and education promised. Today’s supplemental judgment brings the total amount of victim restitution to $279,040, on top of $135,000 secured in civil penalties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChesCo

Delaware County Attorney Sentenced for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on March 22, 2022, 47-year-old Dory L. Sater, formerly of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. Sater previously was convicted following a jury trial, of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft offenses.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Washington Times

House lawmakers demand answers on FBI operations after audit reveals rules broken in investigations

House lawmakers said Tuesday that they want answers about the FBI’s operations after an internal audit revealed agents flouting the rules during investigations involving politicians, candidates, religious groups, news media and others. FBI agents broke their own rules at least 747 times in 18 months while conducting sensitive investigations,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

