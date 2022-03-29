ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Best of April

By Kristina Light
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy extraordinary shows, exhibits, and...

travelnoire.com

Ready For A Vacation? Best Destinations For Black Travelers This April 2022

We’ve saved you the hassle of having to search through the best destinations for Black travelers this April 2022 and shared these top locations. Looking at a combination of high/low season cities, seasonal events and, of course, the reality of traveling while Black, we’ve scouted out these best destinations. April is looking adventurous, and we’re glad for it.
LIFESTYLE
WCBD Count on 2

Firefly on the Bayou coming in April

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will bring a cajun flair to North Charleston next month. The distillery will host its first annual New Orleans-themed Firefly on the Bayou event on April 3. Guests can enjoy a classic crawfish boil along with live music from Charleston’s “Street Beat” brass and the New Breed Brass […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
The Herald-Times

Letter: Replace Callery pears with native trees

Diversity is the spice of life — even in natural areas! Something as simple as tree height can make a huge difference in the health of a forest. For example, tall trees provide shade for understory plants, help birds of prey hunt, and protect younger/smaller trees from storm and wind damage. A diverse forest also has a higher chance at surviving disease and pests, and provides countless food and shelter options for wildlife! Not all species...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS DFW

Passenger Removed From Southwest Flight Out Of Dallas Love Field For Refusing To Wear Mask

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask. Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank. “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.” Passengers on Southwest flight from Dallas – Long Beach had to deplane this afternoon after a passenger refused to wear a mask. In recorded video she says “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either”“It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either..we have to take a stand” pic.twitter.com/G60ngUI5RX — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 30, 2022 Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late. Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced. The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.  
DALLAS, TX
Tampa Bay Times

At St. Petersburg’s House of Vegano, sushi gets a plant-based spin

ST. PETERSBURG — For Thalia Tatham, the cucumber and avocado rolls just weren’t cutting it. When Tatham first decided to shift to a plant-based lifestyle, sushi was the hardest thing to give up. She loved eel, salmon, crab, tuna — without those ingredients, it just didn’t seem right. But she was determined to find a roll that could incorporate all those characteristic flavors without the seafood.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Town Square LIVE News

302 Beer Drinkers’ Choice Awards to crown ‘Delaware’s Best Beer’ on April 3

The 302 Beer Drinkers’ Choice Awards will return to Crooked Hammock’s flagship brewpub in Lewes on Sunday, April 3.  Every brewery in the state is invited to compete in the event, which organizers said is “known for its sudsy silliness and refined debauchery.” “Delaware’s brewery scene has exploded by leaps and bounds in recent years and we wanted to create ... Read More
LEWES, DE

