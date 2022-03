Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Comcast Wednesday announced the expansion of its fiber network and the start of service in Larksville. The full suite of services are available including, residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps, Comcast said in a press release. The network will pass more than 1,800 residences and businesses when it is completed by the end of June.

LARKSVILLE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO