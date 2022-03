John Deehan, the former Aston Villa, West Brom, Norwich and Ipswich striker has been battling a neurodegenerative disease for the last six years.The 64-year-old made close to 400 top-level appearances between 1975 and 1990, but now his wife Linda has revealed his struggles with serious illness.Linda Deehan explained how husband John still loves to talk about football, but naturally has issues with memory.In a heartfelt statement, Linda Deehan asked for consideration for the whole family.“Now seems like the right time to inform you that for several years my husband John Deehan, former Aston Villa, WBA, Norwich City and Ipswich Town...

