Click here to read the full article. KKR has become the latest private equity backer for beauty manufacturer Knowlton Development Corp., or KDC/One. The move comes several months after KDC postponed an initial public offering that would have raised about $800 million for the business. KKR has made a “significant investment” in the manufacturer, according to a statement, though specific terms were not disclosed. Existing investor Cornell Capital will remain KDC’s largest shareholder.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewWatches and Wonders: Keeping Time in The Metaverse At the same time as the KKR investment was unveiled, KDC said...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO