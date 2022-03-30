Sleepy Hollow family displaced by house fire faces uncertain future

A Sleepy Hollow family displaced by Sunday night's fire at a multifamily home is facing an unknown future as to where they will stay.

The fire reduced the multifamily home to a pile of rubble, ashes and scattered burnt belongings.

The Kyle family said they've lost all they've ever known, including the most vital forms of identification, in the fire. Now the family is left with no way of getting much-needed help from resources like social services.

The family’s clothes, pictures, birth certificates, IDs and phones were all destroyed during the fire.

The Kyle family said it's been a roadblock to get the help they need to move forward, from resources like social services, which requires identifications to even apply.

RELATED: Westchester County releases fire prevention PSA in wake of Sleepy Hollow blaze

The family marked their final night at the Marriott Spring Suites in Tarrytown on Tuesday because of temporary housing provided by the Red Cross.

While they said they're thankful for the help and resources they've received since the night their lives changed, the path ahead is one they can barely see through.

Siobhan Kyle, a family relative who lives in Connecticut, drove two hours Tuesday just to hold her family again and help them find some clarity in this haze of trauma.

She set up a GoFundMe page to help the family in their recovery after the fire.