The Cinderella story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is dancing no more. Just days after becoming the first No. 15 seed in March Madness history to earn an Elite Eight berth, Saint Peter’s fell in lopsided fashion to No. 8 seed North Carolina 69-49 on Sunday, the third-largest loss in a regional final since 2000. The outcome sets up a Final Four matchup of the Tar Heels vs. No. 2 seed Duke in one semifinal, after Kansas meets Villanova in the first semifinal at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO