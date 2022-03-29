ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Our Expert Bakers Found the Best Chocolate Chips

By Lisa Kaminski
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Before you make that next batch of cookies, find out what the best chocolate chips are for stirring into the dough. Our pro bakers sampled eight brands in a blind taste test. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy...

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home

40K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Follow Taste Of Home and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Semi Sweet Chocolate#Food Drink
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Secret-Menu 'Jack & Jill Sundae' Is Straight From The '60s

People love the idea of so-called secret menu items, and most fast food chains have their fair share of covert creations not listed on the permanent menu that you can order at certain locations (assuming that they have the ingredients on hand). Of course, in order to ask for any off-menu items, you must first be aware of their existence.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Krispy Kreme's 'Secret Ingredient' Stuns Customers on Social Media

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are considered some of the best you can get outside of an independent bakery, thanks to a secret recipe. Since it's still a secret, the exact ingredients are unknown, but there's been widespread speculation that mashed potatoes are involved. It's a theory that's all over the web, but it gained more attention after migrating to TikTok.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest & Most Unique Easter Basket Stuffers We’ve Seen This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, the Easter bunny hops along to deliver Easter baskets for all of the kids who celebrate, but this year, we’re going to help the bunny out. That’s because, thanks to the Instagram account @AldiFavoriteFinds, we discovered that Aldi has some of the most unique, cutest, and best-tasting Easter candy around. If you or your kids are tired of eating the same old Easter candy year after year, then you’ve got to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy