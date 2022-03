Imagine a job you look forward to every day. Would it look like Twitter once did, with rooftop meetings, free meals, yoga classes, and unlimited vacation time? Or maybe it would be a place like Zoom that is so invested in employee happiness that it has a “happiness crew” to maintain company culture through events, celebrations, community involvement, and volunteering. Maybe you imagine sliding down Google’s slide or playing a game at Infosys’s bowling alley.

