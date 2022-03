One of the nation’s highest-rated point guards for the class of 2022 is set to announce his college destination on Monday, and Arkansas is in the running to land him. Anthony Black, a five-star point guard from Duncanville, Texas, plans to announce where he will attend college on Monday, ahead of competing in the McDonald’s All-American Game that will take place on Tuesday in Chicago. 3/28😛 @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/YMWlNgXh1q — Anthony Black (@AnthonyBlack24_) March 22, 2022 Black has visited Arkansas twice during his recruitment, once during football season, and again during Arkansas’ 59-49 win over Tennessee on February 19 at Bud Walton Arena. After the...

