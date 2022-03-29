Varsity Baseball | GAMEDAY vs Apopka Blue Darters

Sometimes, it is better to do your damage early. That is what No. 8 Arkansas did in their series finale with the No. 22 LSU Tigers on Monday night. A grand slam by senior Linnie Malkin headlined a five-run 1st inning for Arkansas, and that would be enough to give the Razorbacks the series win over LSU, defeating the Tigers, 7-3 in the series finale at Bogle Park. The first four batters of the Arkansas 1st inning reached base, setting the table for Malkin to hit her 6th home run of the season. KB Sides, Hannah McEwen, and Taylor Ellsworth each collected...

