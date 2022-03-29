Boys Lacrosse | GAMEDAY vs Lake Mary Rams

WWE will begin talent tryouts Wednesday for 45 current and former college athletes, including 19 football players, as part of WrestleMania Week in the Dallas area. The three-day tryout, taking place at Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas, will include evaluations for performance and promotion as well as interviews and technical sessions in the ring. The tryout, along with the name, image and likeness program WWE launched in December, is designed to identify and sign younger athletes for its development program. All 53 participants at this week's tryout -- 29 men and 24 women -- are 25 or younger. Eight participants did not compete collegiately but stood out in MMA and CrossFit.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO