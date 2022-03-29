ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Call for presentations and flash talks: Invitation give a talk in the Computing Society cluster at the 2022 INFORMS Annual Meeting

We are organizing a session titled "Machine Learning for Discrete Optimization" within the INFORMS Computing Society during 2022 INFORMS Annual Meeting (https://meetings.informs.org/wordpress/indianapolis2022/) to be held in Indianapolis on October 16-19....

Macomb Daily

Greater Washington Area Historical Society hosts author talk March 24

The Greater Washington Area Historical Society is hosting an author talk event at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the Washington Museum, 58230 Van Dyke Ave., Washington Township. Linda Osborne Cynowa will discuss her book “Images of America-Washington Township,” sharing stories of early people, schools, farms and businesses in the area. Her books will also be available for purchase. The program is free and all are welcome.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Fortune

A quarter-million qualified women of color are currently missing from the tech space. Here’s one solution to the problem

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech industry is often considered an elite space for well-educated workers who command the highest paying jobs. One of the (many) problems with this narrative is that recruiters are often overlooking qualified candidates in a search for résumés that check all the boxes. As a result, otherwise qualified workers are missing out at the same time the tech industry is facing a labor shortage.
SOCIETY
Benzinga

Flora Growth CEO To Present Keynote At Plant Medicine Week Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will be participating in the Plant Medicine Week conference, which is scheduled to be held April 5–8, 2022, in Malta. Flora Growth chair and CEO Luis Merchan is the keynote speaker at the four-day event. Merchan’s presentation, titled “Malta — The Gateway to South American and European Cannabis Relations,” is slated to start at 2:30 CET and will focus on the opportunity presented by Malta’s standpoint on cannabis as well as the cost advantages of South American cultivation and the broader European opportunity. The Plant Medicine Week conference in Malta is designed to gather together industry professionals and attendees and provide them with a diverse and inspiring perspective on the latest advances in the cannabis and psychedelics industries; the event agenda features a mix of exhibitions, presentations, discussions and Q&A sessions. In addition to delivering the keynote address, Merchan will be available for meetings with interested media and others who may want to hear about the cannabis opportunity in the European Union, the industry’s need for more sustainable cultivation practices and Flora’s growth strategy. “I’m honored to be keynote speaker at the Plant Medicine Week conference this year in Malta,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “I look forward to sharing our expertise as a global cultivator and distributor in the international cannabis space and continuing to foster our relationship with the country of Malta, a leader in Europe’s cannabis trade.”
WORLD
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
RETAIL
Mack John

A step-by-step guide to passing the Salesforce Certified Data Architecture and Management Designer exam

Salesforce Certified Data Architecture and Management Designer is a course that covers everything you need to know about designing and managing data within a Salesforce environment. The course is designed to help you get certified in no time and provides you with a one-stop shop for all your certification needs. The course covers data architecture, data security, data governance, and data management. In addition, the course also covers how to design and implement Salesforce data architecture and how to manage data within a Salesforce environment.

