College Sports

Bleacher Report predicts Sooners upset by the Longhorns in the Red River Showdown

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Spring ball is underway, and more way-too-early predictions are on the way, with more than four months to go until the 2022 college football season. For Oklahoma and Texas fans, the game circled on everybody’s calendar is the Red River Showdown.

In one of the greatest rivalries in sports, the two sides have met 117 times. Texas holds the all-time edge at 62-50-5, but the Oklahoma Sooners have been closing the gap over the last two decades.

Since 2000, the Oklahoma Sooners are 16-7 against the Longhorns. Since 2010, they’re 10-3 over their Red River rivals.

Last year’s matchup featured an epic comeback by the Oklahoma Sooners. They were down at halftime 38-18 before an epic second half comeback saw Oklahoma win in the game’s final minutes.

Regardless of records or rankings, it’s a game that’s come down to the final possession in recent years, and while the Sooners have won four straight in the series, it’s been a battle every time the two sides meet in Dallas.

Looking ahead to potential upset games in 2022, Bleacher Report picked the Texas Longhorns to knock off the Sooners in an upset at the Cotton Bowl.

While there are still plenty of question marks on defense, Texas has reloaded on offense, bringing in transfers such as quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Isaiah Neyor to go along with Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.

The Texas Longhorns certainly have the firepower to compete with anyone in the Big 12. But that wasn’t necessarily the Longhorns’ problem last season. Again, they scored 38 first half points against the Sooners. Their defense couldn’t get any stops in the second half and allowed a plethora of big plays on the ground and through the air that allowed Oklahoma to erase their halftime deficit.

Every year is a new year, and Texas could have improved enough defensively. Combine that with Oklahoma’s turnover in the coaching staff and on both sides of the ball, and the Sooners might be on upset alert in 2022. However, it never matters which team is the most talented or who is playing better heading into the game. Oklahoma will get the Longhorns’ best shot no matter the circumstance, and the Sooners will have to find a way to avoid the upset.

IN THIS ARTICLE
