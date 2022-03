A tornado tore through Arabi, Louisiana, and New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward on Tuesday night, while other suspected twisters pummeled portions of Mississippi and Alabama. Update 7:28 a.m. March 23: At least one person has been killed in the storms. A person was found dead in St. Bernard Parish, on the border of New Orleans. Parish officials did not say who the person was or how they died, The Associated Press reported.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO