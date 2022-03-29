Mankato Mayor Says Community Reveling in MSU’s Success

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt University has announced Jacki Smith will be its next head women’s volleyball coach after Darci Wassenaar’s resignation from the position. “I am happy to announce Jacki Smith as our women’s volleyball coach,” said Dordt Director of Athletics Ross Douma in a press release. “Although we are disappointed to accept Darci Wassenaar’s resignation as coach, we wish her well in her and her family’s future endeavors, and we look forward to working with Coach Smith in this role.”

