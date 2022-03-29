ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delayed until Spring 2023

By Steven Wright
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's Game of the Year race just got a lot less heated, because Nintendo has officially taken the next Legend of Zelda game out of the running. Yes, the game currently known as Breath of the Wild 2 has been pushed to a Spring 2023 release, as it seems developers...

