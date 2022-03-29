Koyo: “Straight North”

Ethel Cain, the rock project of Hayden Anhedönia, has been gaining popularity over the last couple years, breaking through with 2021’s Inbred EP after being bolstered by some emo-rap cosigns in the form of Lil Aaron and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal. Her music pairs moody sacrilegious melancholy with her God-fearing Southern roots, and now she’s getting ready to release her debut full-length, Preacher’s Daughter, which will be out in May. Today, she’s sharing the album’s lead single, “Gibson Girl,” a heavy and morose soundscape featuring some muddy guitars and shadowy debauchery: “Baby, if it feels good/ Then it can’t be bad/ Where I can be immoral/ In a stranger’s lap.” Hear it below.

