Music

Koyo: “Straight North”

Punknews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Island punks Koyo released a music video...

www.punknews.org

musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Long Island#Pure Noise Records
NME

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin unite on new songs ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love’

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin have made for a somewhat unlikely combination, sharing two new collaborative singles. The first, ‘Sigue’ is a fiery party-starter that features both artists singing over an instrumental courtesy of superstar reggaeton producer (and frequent Balvin collaborator) Tainy. ‘Forever My Love’, on the other hand, is a much slower, acoustic-led ballad. Sheeran sings in Spanish on both tracks, specifically learning the language for his contribution.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Makes Rapping Debut Alongside Snoop Dogg

A skateboarding cholo who goes by the name Doggface went viral in 2020 singing to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 classic “Dreams” and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice out of the container. Millions of views and Instagram followers later, Doggface (real name Nathan Apocada) is making his rapping debut alongside the inimitable Snoop Dogg.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ethel Cain – “Gibson Girl”

Ethel Cain, the rock project of Hayden Anhedönia, has been gaining popularity over the last couple years, breaking through with 2021’s Inbred EP after being bolstered by some emo-rap cosigns in the form of Lil Aaron and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal. Her music pairs moody sacrilegious melancholy with her God-fearing Southern roots, and now she’s getting ready to release her debut full-length, Preacher’s Daughter, which will be out in May. Today, she’s sharing the album’s lead single, “Gibson Girl,” a heavy and morose soundscape featuring some muddy guitars and shadowy debauchery: “Baby, if it feels good/ Then it can’t be bad/ Where I can be immoral/ In a stranger’s lap.” Hear it below.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Reveals Fifth Solo Album ‘The Legacy of Rentals’

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Duran Duran Bring ‘Tonight United’ to ‘Late Late Show’

Rock Hall nominees Duran Duran appeared on Wednesday’s Late Late Show to deliver a celebratory rendition of “Tonight United” from their 2021 LP Future Past. The performance was a preview of sorts for the band’s upcoming U.S. tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic, which kicks off this August, including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Roxy Music Perform ‘Avalon’ at 2019 Rock Hall Induction

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Roxy Music announced plans for a 50th-anniversary reunion tour that will feature core members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson. The 13-date tour kicks off Sept. 7 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and wraps up Oct. 14 at the O2 Arena in London, with a stop in between at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. Roxy Music broke up 1983 after wrapping up a world tour behind Avalon, the most successful album of their career. They reunited in 2001 to commemorate their 30th anniversary and giggled sporadically for...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

The Beautiful North

A few aurora shots from a recent trip to Norway. The first is the bridge to Sommaroy, the second at Storsandnes near Leknes and the third at Fredvang. Constructive comments welcome.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Rolling Stone

Sean Paul Breaks Down His Iconic Track, ‘Temperature’

Click here to read the full article. In the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s The Breakdown, Sean Paul talks all things ‘Temperature.’ Paul remembers winning an American Music Award for the track, filming the music video in Toronto and recording the one lyric that everyone gets wrong. More from Rolling StoneJustin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly Lead 2022 Summerfest LineupFlorence and the Machine Announce North American Headline Tour in Support of 'Dance Fever'The Gaslight Anthem Plot First Full Tour in Four YearsBest of Rolling StoneAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Everly Brothers: 12 Essential TracksElvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
MUSIC
Savannah Morning News

2022 Savannah Music Festival: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra excited to be back playing favorites

Listening to an ensemble as expansive and revered as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) can always be a transformative experience. Listening to them play something as memorable and moving as Rimsky-Korsakov's classic piece, "Scheherazade," enters the sublime. "It's...maybe one of the ultimate concert master solos," said ASO concertmaster David Coucheron said. "For every...
SAVANNAH, GA
Rolling Stone

Florence and the Machine Announce North American Headline Tour in Support of ‘Dance Fever’

Click here to read the full article. Florence and the Machine will return to the road later this year to bring their fifth studio album Dance Fever to North America on a headlining tour. The album will arrive on May 13 and be celebrated with two special shows in Los Angeles and New York in April and May, respectively, but the extended leg of the tour will begin in September. The band will open with a show at Montreal’s Place Bell on Sept. 2 and extend through the fall, wrapping with a finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on...
THEATER & DANCE
Distractify

'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Suffered Her Seventh Miscarriage

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans received a sad update in Season 3, Episode 6. After finding out Deon and Karen Derrico were expecting their 15th child in the premiere, Karen miscarried seven weeks into her pregnancy. The couple already have 14 children — including four sets of multiples — but this most recent loss was actually Karen's seventh miscarriage. Keep reading to learn more.
TV & VIDEOS

