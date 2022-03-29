ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dierks Bentley Completes 100 Mile Bike Race: ‘Epic Long Day’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1037fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDierks Bentley is taking his mountain bike riding to a whole new level as he just completed a 100-mile trek in cold Tennessee temperatures. Dierks posted a video of himself and other bikers crossing a river and a photo of himself after he finished the race. He wrote, “Gosh Darn @goshdarngg...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

Carrie Underwood has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Miranda Lambert as the singer finally wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London. Backstage with the press, however, Carrie praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Elle King
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Gabby Giffords
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Reba Felt ‘Heaviness’ Ahead Of This Year’s Oscar Performance

Reba McEntire will be performing an Oscar-nominated song called “Somehow You Do” from the movie Four Good Days at the Oscars on Sunday (3/27). It won’t be the first time she has performed at the Academy Awards. McEntire did just that in 1991 when she performed “I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have been nominated for two CMT Awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category. The show, the only fan-voted country music awards show, sees Carrie also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Music Video#Mountain Bike#Tokyo Steel#Cumberlandtransit#Dierksbentley#Billboard
country1037fm.com

Kenny Chesney’s 20 Biggest and Best Songs

Kenny Chesney celebrates his 54th birthday today (3/26) as he gears up for his 2022 “Here and Now Stadium Tour” with his first show in Tampa on April 23. We take a look at twenty of what we feel are Kenny’s biggest and best songs. Kenny Chesney’s...
MUSIC
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Jon Pardi Updates Fans on His Next Studio Album

If Jon Pardi's next studio album was a racecar, you could say it's somewhere between turns three and four. The follow-up to Heartache Medication (2019) is definitely not in the home stretch, but his pace is purposeful. The still-unfinished album will include his new single "Last Night Lonely" and about...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Country Star Dierks Bentley Bringing ‘Beers On Me’ Tour To Merriweather This July

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Country star Dierks Bentley says a “bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” and that will no doubt be the desired effect when the singer brings his “Beers On Me” tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion in July. Unfortunately, “Beers On Me” is not an indication that the entire audience’s drinks will be comped, as the name suggests, but it is Bentley’s single from last summer, which you can listen to here: To be fair, there is a VIP package that includes two beers in addition to a ticket, early entry and a private pre-show performance. An owner of 17 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country chart, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, including one for another ode to imbibing, “Drunk On a Plane.” Bentley is scheduled to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Invites Daughter on Stage for Fun Duet at Houston Rodeo

Watch Dierks Bentley and his daughter perform on stage together at the Houston Rodeo. It’s a proud dad moment. Dierks Bentley is a proud performer and dad after his show last weekend in Houston. His 13-year-old daughter Evie ends up joining him onstage to sing the ZZ Top classic, “Gimme All Your Lovin.'” The father-daughter jam session ends the show, and fans are impressed by Evie’s vocal chops.
HOUSTON, TX
WSMV

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row fined $26,000 by the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has been fined $26,000 by the state. The lawsuit mentions that they did not have a designated manager for over 12 months and four of their security guards were not properly registered as security guards. The restaurant has been ordered to pay...
NASHVILLE, TN
Q106.5

Sam Hunt Announces New Summer Tour Dates With New Hampshire Show

Another road trip worthy concert this summer has been announced. Sam Hunt will make a stop just shy of Maine. Sam Hunt is hitting the road this summer. The "23" singer will bring his Live 2022 Tour to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The show is set for August 20. Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose will open the show.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy