Four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must decide whether they will testify in their own defense as the trial moves toward the finish line.“It's time to fish or cut bait,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said Wednesday after prosecutors closed their side of their case on day 13.Daniel Harris likely will be the first to express his intentions when the trial resumes Thursday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His attorney, Julia Kelly, was the first defense lawyer to call any witnesses. Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are accused of plotting to kidnap...

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO