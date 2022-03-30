ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police: 3 officers hit by gunfire during chase

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPPfi_0eta32pp00

Three Buffalo police officers were hit by gunfire Tuesday after a motorist fled a rush-hour traffic stop and led officers on a long chase through the city's streets, while shots fired from the vehicle blasted through windows of the pursuing patrol cars, authorities said.

The wild chase ended at an intersection in front of a police station, where officers shot and wounded the driver.

None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening, police said, and no civilians on the street were hit by the flying bullets. One officer was saved from serious harm by a bulletproof vest. The other two were expected to make a full recovery.

The wounded motorist was undergoing surgery.

“This was a very brazen situation with a suspect shooting from a vehicle at police officers.... a very, very dangerous situation," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference that took place at the hospital where the officers were taken.

Many details of the chase were still being sorted out by investigators, but authorities said it began around 6 p.m. when a vehicle that had been pulled over for a traffic stop suddenly drove off, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

As police pursued, the vehicle slowed to let someone out. After the passenger exited, gunfire started coming from the car.

Bullets continued to fly as officers chased the vehicle through the city, occasionally hitting their mark. One officer was hit in the arm. Another, in a different car, was wounded badly enough to require surgery. A third pursuing officer in another vehicle was hit in the vest.

A video posted on social media by one bystander showed the end of the pursuit: Officers took defensive positions with weapons drawn as sirens wailed, and then sent multiple volleys of shots at either a vehicle or a person who couldn't be seen on camera.

Leslie Thomas, 64, lives in an apartment overlooking the scene. She was watching the news when she heard what turned out to be gunfire.

“I heard about 10 shots. I said ‘What’s going on?’ It didn’t dawn on me that it was shots but it kept repeating and repeating so I ran to my window,” she said. She saw numerous police cars, lights flashing and watched four police officers pull a man from a black vehicle and handcuff him. He appeared to fall to the street where several other officers surrounded him.

Officers blocked off the streets around the intersection where the chase ended. Evidence markers could be seen in the street.

“These police officers are ... going into gunfire, literally, they are going into the danger to make this community safer," Gramaglia said. “They did their jobs, they did it with honor and respect today and thank God that they are all going to go home."

In addition to the wounded suspect, one other person was also in custody, authorities said.

Police didn't name either of the people under arrest and said they were still collecting information, and couldn't yet say how many people were in the fleeing car.

———

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz and Deepti Hajela contributed from New York City.

Comments / 0

ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

320M+

Views

Related
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Cops killed, injured in ambush at MO hotel

A Missouri police officer was killed on Thursday in an apparent “ambush” at a hotel. A second officer was also injured in the incident. According to the Daily Journal Online, Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre around 12:24 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Spokesman Dallas Thompson said.
BONNE TERRE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
WIBW

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.
TOPEKA, KS
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WSAZ

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the incident happened March 12 on state Route 823 when the driver was pulled over for...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Buffalo Police Department
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
WOKV

Police: Florida man found with drugs after getting stuck in port-a-potty

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Police have arrested a man on drug charges after they found him shouting for help while trapped inside of a port-a-potty. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called for reports of a suspicious person, and they heard yelling when they arrived. In their report, deputies said they “observed a foot sticking out of the bottom of a single port-a-potty.” The deputy said he could also hear the man yelling from inside.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

Police release IDs of 2 killed in Sunday State Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police Tuesday released the names of the two victims killed in a deadly shooting on State Street early Sunday morning. Charles Robinson, 31, and Lonnie Keys, 28, both of Rochester, were killed. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at 471 State St. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy