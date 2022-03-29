Halftime Pod Presented By Eastside Liquor- Sam Pittman

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Two days after calling the Florida Gators the leader in his recruitment, five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell officially narrowed his options to five schools on Monday. Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M are the other finalists. He’s expected to take official visits over the summer, but there’s no set timeline for his commitment. Mitchell has said that he’ll decide when things feel right to him.
Joey Gatewood has had a collegiate career featuring numerous twists and turns throughout. After beginning his career with high hopes at Auburn, Gatewood transferred to Kentucky. Afterwards, he re-joined Gus Malzahn, following his former coach to UCF last season. Now, Gatewood’s career is taking another turn in a different direction....
The competition at the quarterback position in Gainesville recently took a hit when former starter Emory Jones decided to enter the transfer portal. Now, the one man who should take the ball and run with it is Anthony Richardson, who is getting most of the first team reps right now at spring practice.
2023 five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley has included Georgia football among his top 12 schools. Burley will choose among Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Burley, out of Warner Robins, Ga. (Warner Robins High School) is rated as...
After a brief stint in the NFL, longtime college football coordinator Jim Chaney is returning to the college ranks. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Quinlan reported that Chaney is taking a job with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Per Quinlan, “Georgia Tech has added veteran offensive coordinator Jim Chaney...
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday evening, Georgia Southern’s four-game win streak on the baseball field came in Athens (Ga.) as the Eagles fell to the University of Georgia (UGA) 7-2. The Eagles played the UGA Bulldogs three times during the 2022 season and lost the series 2-1. Georgia Southern had UGA locked in a close […]
Dawgnation’s Connor Riley joined Dukes & Bell to talk about the team’s spring practice period and what about Kirby Smart’s comments that this team could be one of the thinnest rosters he’s had during his time in Athens.
After taking a couple of weeks away from football to get away from the field, the Oregon Ducks returned to the gridiron on Tuesday morning to resume spring practices in Eugene.
It was an occasion that saw a handful of new players take the field for Oregon, with several early enrollees and a couple of new transfers as well. After all was said and done, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to discuss the progress that he’s seen over the past month, how the new players on the roster can help, and how he goes about evaluating the team...
