Halftime Pod Presented By Eastside Liquor- Sam Pittman

After taking a couple of weeks away from football to get away from the field, the Oregon Ducks returned to the gridiron on Tuesday morning to resume spring practices in Eugene. It was an occasion that saw a handful of new players take the field for Oregon, with several early enrollees and a couple of new transfers as well. After all was said and done, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to discuss the progress that he’s seen over the past month, how the new players on the roster can help, and how he goes about evaluating the team...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO