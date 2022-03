Saint Peter's pulled off arguably the greatest Cinderella run in NCAA Tournament history, but it came to a brutal end with a 20-point loss at the hands of North Carolina in the Elite Eight. So, what's next? Shaheen Holloway is likely to become the next coach at Seton Hall, as sources have maintained for a couple of weeks now. One source clarified on Sunday night that there were some significant steps that needed to be taken, but in all likelihood this should be finished in short order.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO