Bureau of Environmental Services officials promise to take concerns documented in report seriously.Portland officials are working to address morale problems at the city's critical wastewater treatment plant even as a major expansion project is underway. The response is prompted by an independent study earlier this year that found plant employees do not feel valued by the city. The problems are not as bad as those at the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, where resignations and retirements have created staffing shortages that threaten public safety. But they are bad enough that changes already are taking place...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 28 MINUTES AGO